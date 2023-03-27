Tsitsipas tops Garin in 3 sets in first action at Miami Open

By The Associated Press
Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece returns to Cristian Garin of Chile during the Miami Open tennis tournament, Monday, March 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Marta Lavandier]

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Third-ranked Stefanos Tsitsipas beat Chilean qualifier Cristian Garin 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 in a match at the Miami Open on Monday, the Greek’s first on-court action after a bye and walkover in the opening rounds. Tsitsipas had 12 aces in his first victory since an opening round win in Rotterdam over Emil Ruusuvuori in mid-February. He ran his record to 3-0 against Garin. In women’s action, American Jessica Pegula, the No. 3 seed, dispatched Poland’s Magda Linette 6-1, 7-5. She advanced to face 27th-seeded Anastasia Potapova, a 6-4, 7-6 (7) winner over Qinwen Zheng, in Tuesday’s quarterfinals.

