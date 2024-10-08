Tsitsipas sets up Medvedev clash in Shanghai Masters

By The Associated Press
Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece reacts during the men's singles third round match against Alexandre Muller of France, in the Shanghai Masters tennis tournament at Qizhong Forest Sports City Tennis Center in Shanghai, China (AP Photo/Andy Wong)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Andy Wong]

SHANGHAI (AP) — Stefanos Tsitsipas’ rivalry with Daniil Medvedev will add another chapter after the Greek player beat Alexandre Muller 6-3, 7-5 at the Shanghai Masters. It will be the 14th match between the 12th-ranked Tsitsipas and the Russian former U.S. Open champion, and their first in nearly a year. The fifth-ranked Medvedev has a commanding 9-4 lead head to head. No. 16-ranked Ben Shelton put away Roberto Carballes Baena in straight sets to line up top seed Jannik Sinner in the fourth round. At the Wuhan Open, Katerina Siniakova had a comfortable 6-3, 6-1 victory over Alexandra Eala of the Philippines to set up a second-round match against defending champion Aryna Sabalenka.

