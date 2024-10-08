Tsitsipas sets up Medvedev clash in Shanghai Masters

SHANGHAI (AP) — Stefanos Tsitsipas’ rivalry with Daniil Medvedev will add another chapter after the Greek player beat Alexandre Muller 6-3, 7-5 at the Shanghai Masters. It will be the 14th match between the 12th-ranked Tsitsipas and the Russian former U.S. Open champion, and their first in nearly a year. The fifth-ranked Medvedev has a commanding 9-4 lead head to head. No. 16-ranked Ben Shelton put away Roberto Carballes Baena in straight sets to line up top seed Jannik Sinner in the fourth round. At the Wuhan Open, Katerina Siniakova had a comfortable 6-3, 6-1 victory over Alexandra Eala of the Philippines to set up a second-round match against defending champion Aryna Sabalenka.

