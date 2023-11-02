Tsitsipas qualifies for ATP Finals. Sinner withdraws from Paris Masters with fatigue

PARIS (AP) — Stefanos Tsitsipas has qualified for the ATP Finals by beating Alexander Zverev 7-6 (2), 6-4 in the third round of the Paris Masters. The seventh-seeded Tsitsipas earned his first win over a top 10 player this season, hitting 37 winners to 28 for Zverev. Alex de Minaur got a walkover into the quarterfinals after a fatigued Jannik Sinner pulled out of the tournament because of some questionable scheduling. Sinner had finished playing his second-round match against Mackenzie McDonald at 2:37 a.m. in Paris and couldn’t recover in time for his match against De Minaur. Sinner was scheduled to play in the fourth match of the day session Thursday instead of being part of the night session.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.