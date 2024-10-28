Tsitsipas overcomes stomach problem to win Paris opener and stay in contention for ATP finals

PARIS (AP) — Stefanos Tsitsipas overcame an upset stomach to beat Roberto Carballes Baena 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 in the first round of the Paris Masters on Monday and stay in contention for a spot at the season-ending ATP finals. Tsitsipas has reached the Paris semifinals in the last two years and needs another deep run to have a chance of qualifying for the ATP finals tournament for the top eight players in Turin next month. American Tommy Paul’s hopes of qualifying for Turin ended with a 6-3, 7-5 loss to French veteran Adrian Mannarino. Earlier, local favorite Hugo Humbert needed more than two hours to beat the 35th-ranked Brandon Nakashima 6-3, 4-6, 6-4.

