Tsitsipas outlasts Baez to advance to last 16 at Madrid Open

By TALES AZZONI The Associated Press
Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, gestures to the public during his match against Alexander Shevchenko, of Russia, at the Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, Monday, May 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Manu Fernandez]

MADRID (AP) — Third-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas came through in the clutch moments to earn a 7-5, 3-6, 6-3 win over 31st-ranked Sebastian Baez to secure a spot in the last 16 of the Madrid Open. Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva’s impressive run at the clay-court tournament was ended by second-seeded Aryna Sabalenka in the women’s draw. The 16-year-old wild card lost 6-3, 6-1 in her first center-court appearance in the Spanish capital. Daniil Medvedev had to come from a break down twice in the final set to reach the last 16 with a 4-6, 6-1, 7-5 win over fellow Russian Alexander Shevchenko.

