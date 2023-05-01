Tsitsipas outlasts Baez to advance to last 16 at Madrid Open

MADRID (AP) — Third-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas came through in the clutch moments to earn a 7-5, 3-6, 6-3 win over 31st-ranked Sebastian Baez to secure a spot in the last 16 of the Madrid Open. Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva’s impressive run at the clay-court tournament was ended by second-seeded Aryna Sabalenka in the women’s draw. The 16-year-old wild card lost 6-3, 6-1 in her first center-court appearance in the Spanish capital. Daniil Medvedev had to come from a break down twice in the final set to reach the last 16 with a 4-6, 6-1, 7-5 win over fellow Russian Alexander Shevchenko.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.