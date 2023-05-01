Tsitsipas outlasts Baez at Madrid Open; Swiatek advances

By TALES AZZONI The Associated Press
Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, gestures to the public during his match against Alexander Shevchenko, of Russia, at the Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, Monday, May 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Manu Fernandez]

MADRID (AP) — Stefanos Tsitsipas came through in the clutch moments to earn a 7-5, 3-6, 6-3 win over 31st-ranked Sebastian Baez and secure a spot in the last 16 of the Madrid Open. Daniil Medvedev also advanced after twice rallying from a break down in the last set to beat fellow Russian Alexander Shevchenko. In the women’s draw top-ranked Iga Swiatek needed three sets to beat 16th-seeded Ekaterina Alexandrova, and second-seeded Aryna Sabalenka ended the impressive run of Russian teenage wildcard entry Mirra Andreeva. The 16-year-old Andreeva lost 6-3, 6-1 in her first center-court appearance in the Spanish capital.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.