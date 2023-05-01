Tsitsipas outlasts Baez at Madrid Open; Swiatek advances

MADRID (AP) — Stefanos Tsitsipas came through in the clutch moments to earn a 7-5, 3-6, 6-3 win over 31st-ranked Sebastian Baez and secure a spot in the last 16 of the Madrid Open. Daniil Medvedev also advanced after twice rallying from a break down in the last set to beat fellow Russian Alexander Shevchenko. In the women’s draw top-ranked Iga Swiatek needed three sets to beat 16th-seeded Ekaterina Alexandrova, and second-seeded Aryna Sabalenka ended the impressive run of Russian teenage wildcard entry Mirra Andreeva. The 16-year-old Andreeva lost 6-3, 6-1 in her first center-court appearance in the Spanish capital.

