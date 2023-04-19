Tsitsipas opens with win over Cachin at Barcelona Open

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Stefanos Tsitsipas has opened his Barcelona Open campaign with a comfortable 6-4, 6-2 win over Pedro Cachin. Tsitsipas did not face a break point and converted all three of his own to defeat the 69th-ranked Argentine. Tsitsipas will next face Denis Shapovalov. Tsitsipas was a finalist in Barcelona in 2018 and 2021. He lost both times to Rafael Nadal. Fourth-seeded Jannik Sinner got past Diego Schwartzman 6-2, 6-4 for his 25th tour-level win this year. He will next face Yoshihito Nishioka.

