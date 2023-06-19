Tsitsipas, Medvedev and Shapovalov win openers in Halle

HALLE, Germany (AP) — Stefanos Tsitsipas, Daniil Medvedev and Denis Shapovalov have all progressed from the first round of the Halle Open. Some had it easier than others at the grass-court tournament. The second-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas needed 2 hours, 22 minutes before he eventually prevailed against French player Gregoire Barrere in three sets. Tsitsipas trailed by a set and a break. But he recovered for a second-round meeting with Nicolas Jarry. Top-seeded Medvedev defeated American qualifier Marcos Giron 6-4 6-3. Shapovalov beat South African Lloyd Harris in straight sets.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.