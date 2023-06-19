Tsitsipas, Medvedev and Shapovalov win openers in Halle

By The Associated Press
Stefanos Tsitsipas from Greece reacts after his first round tennis match against Gregoire Barrere from France at the Halle ATP Tour tennis tournament in Halle, Germany, Monday, June 19, 2023. (Friso Gentsch/dpa via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Friso Gentsch]

HALLE, Germany (AP) — Stefanos Tsitsipas, Daniil Medvedev and Denis Shapovalov have all progressed from the first round of the Halle Open. Some had it easier than others at the grass-court tournament. The second-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas needed 2 hours, 22 minutes before he eventually prevailed against French player Gregoire Barrere in three sets. Tsitsipas trailed by a set and a break. But he recovered for a second-round meeting with Nicolas Jarry. Top-seeded Medvedev defeated American qualifier Marcos Giron 6-4 6-3. Shapovalov beat South African Lloyd Harris in straight sets.

