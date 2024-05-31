Tsitsipas eases into the French Open fourth round while Swiatek, Gauff, Sinner also advance

PARIS (AP) — Stefanos Tsitsipas was in a reflective mood after beating Zhang Zhizhen 6-3, 6-3, 6-1 to reach the fourth round of the French Open. The 2021 tournament runner-up says tennis plays a fundamental part in shaping his thinking because “without tennis my life would have been so much different.” The big-serving Greek next faces unseeded Italian Matteo Arnaldi, who beat sixth-seeded Andrey Rublev in straight sets. Rublev berated himself for his behavior. No. 2 Jannik Sinner advanced comfortably as did top-ranked Iga Swiatek in women’s play. Swiatek was joined in the fourth round by third-seeded Coco Gauff and Wimbledon runner-up Ons Jabeur. For the fourth consecutive day rain interrupted play.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.