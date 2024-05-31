Tsitsipas eases into the French Open fourth round while Swiatek, Gauff, Alcaraz, Sinner also advance

By JEROME PUGMIRE and TOM NOUVIAN The Associated Press
Coco Gauff of the U.S. celebrates after her their third round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Ukraine's Dayana Yastremska at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Friday, May 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Christophe Ena]

PARIS (AP) — Stefanos Tsitsipas was in a reflective mood after beating Zhang Zhizhen 6-3, 6-3, 6-1 to reach the fourth round of the French Open. The 2021 tournament runner-up says tennis plays a fundamental part in shaping his thinking because “without tennis my life would have been so much different.” The big-serving Greek next faces unseeded Italian Matteo Arnaldi, who beat sixth-seeded Andrey Rublev in straight sets. Rublev berated himself for his behavior. No. 2 Jannik Sinner advanced comfortably as did two-time major winner Carlos Alcaraz and top-ranked Iga Swiatek in women’s play. Swiatek was joined in the fourth round by third-seeded Coco Gauff and Wimbledon runner-up Ons Jabeur. For the fourth consecutive day rain interrupted play.

