Tsitsipas beats Sinner to reach Monte Carlo Masters final, will face Djokovic or Ruud

MONACO (AP) — Stefanos Tsitsipas stayed on course for a third Monte Carlo Masters title after beating a tiring Jannik Sinner 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 in the semifinals, handing the Australian Open champion only his second defeat of the season. The 12th-seeded Greek plays the winner of a later semifinal between top seed Novak Djokovic and No. 8 Casper Ruud, a two-time French Open runner-up. A three-time winner this year Sinner led 4-3 in the deciding set with a service game to follow. But he needed a medical timeout for treatment on his right leg, and Tsitsipas took control afterward.

