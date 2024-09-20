Tsitsipas beats Kokkinakis to earn point for Team Europe at Laver Cup

BERLIN (AP) — Stefanos Tsitsipas has pulled Team Europe even with Team World at the Laver Cup by beating Thanasi Kokkinakis 6-1, 6-4 in Berlin. Team World led after Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina topped Casper Ruud of Norway 6-4, 6-4 in the opener of the tournament that features a format reminiscent of golf’s Ryder Cup. Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov was playing Chile’s Alejandro Tabilo later. The doubles will feature Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev against Americans Ben Shelton and Taylor Fritz. Each match win is worth one point on Friday, two points on Saturday, and three points on Sunday. The first team to 13 points wins.

