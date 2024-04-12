Tsitsipas advances to Monte Carlo Masters semifinals with straight-set win over Khachanov

Two-time champion Stefanos Tsitsipas has qualified for the Monte Carlo Masters semifinals with a 6-4, 6-2 win over Karen Khachanov. The 12th-ranked Greek player dropped only five points on his first serve and hit 20 winners on Friday. He will next face either second-ranked Jannik Sinner or Holger Rune for a spot in the final at the clay-court event. Tsitsipas won back-to-back titles at the Country Club in 2021 and 2022. Top-ranked Novak Djokovic takes on Alex De Minaur and Ugo Humbert faces Casper Ruud in Friday’s other quarterfinals.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.