Tsineke, Puisis lead No. 25 USF women past Cincinnati 85-55

CINCINNATI (AP) — Elena Tsineke scored 28 points, Sammie Puisis added 21, and No. 25 South Florida closed out the regular season with an 85-55 rout of Cincinnati. Tsineke made 10 of 14 shots, with 2 of 4 3-pointers, and went 6-for-7 from the free-throw line. Puisis scored all of her points on 7-of-11 3-point shooting. Jillian Hayes led the Bearcats with 20 points and 10 rebounds. The Bulls will be the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament that begins on Monday in Fort Worth, Texas. They have a bye into the quarterfinals. South Florida won 15 conference games for the second time, matching the 2014-15 team.

