Tshiebwe’s 25 boards helps Kentucky top Providence in NCAAs

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Oscar Tshiebwe pulled down 25 rebounds in an overpowering display, helping Kentucky beat Providence 61-53 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Tshiebwe’s rebounding work was the second-most in the tournament since 1973. Eleven of his rebounds came on the offensive glass to help the sixth-seeded Wildcats stay in control. Antonio Reeves scored 22 points, while Jacob Toppin had his own big game with 18. Ed Croswell had 16 points for Providence, while Bryce Hopkins managed seven points on 2-for-9 shooting against his former Kentucky team.
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
PreviousNext
Kentucky forward Jacob Toppin (0) drives against Providence forward Ed Croswell (5)during the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament on Friday, March 17, 2023, in Greensboro, N.C. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/John Bazemore
Providence forward Bryce Hopkins drives to the basket past Kentucky guard CJ Fredrick during the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament on Friday, March 17, 2023, in Greensboro, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Chris Carlson
Kentucky forward Oscar Tshiebwe (34) and Providence forward Clifton Moore (21) battle for a rebound during the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament on Friday, March 17, 2023, in Greensboro, N.C. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/John Bazemore