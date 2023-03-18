Tshiebwe’s 25 boards helps Kentucky top Providence in NCAAs

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Oscar Tshiebwe pulled down 25 rebounds in an overpowering display, helping Kentucky beat Providence 61-53 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Tshiebwe’s rebounding work was the second-most in the tournament since 1973. Eleven of his rebounds came on the offensive glass to help the sixth-seeded Wildcats stay in control. Antonio Reeves scored 22 points, while Jacob Toppin had his own big game with 18. Ed Croswell had 16 points for Providence, while Bryce Hopkins managed seven points on 2-for-9 shooting against his former Kentucky team.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.