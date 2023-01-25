Tshiebwe posts double-double as Kentucky beats Vandy 69-53

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Oscar Tshiebwe scored 15 points and grabbed 13 rebounds as Kentucky beat Vanderbilt 69-53 Tuesday night for the Wildcats’ longest winning streak this season at four straight. Kentucky also won its 14th consecutive game in this series. Coach John Calipari improving to 25-4 against the Commodores. Antonio Reeves added 16 points for Kentucky. Jacob Toppin finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds and CJ Frederick and Cason Wallace each had 10. Vanderbilt kept it tight much of the first half with five ties and six lead changes. The Commodores took their last lead at 20-19 on freshman Malik Dia’s 3-pointer. Then Tschiebwe dunked and Kentucky never trailed again.

