Tschetter and Nkamhoua combine for 15-of-15 shooting as Michigan beats Youngstown State 92-62

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Will Tschetter scored 20 points, Olivier Nkamhoua had 17 points and 10 rebounds and Michigan beat Youngstown State 92-62. Tschetter made all eight of his shots, including four from 3-point range, and Nkamhoua added seven straight makes as the Wolverines shot 53%. Nkamhoua was coming off a 25-point performance, in a 99-74 victory on Tuesday, for the most points scored by any player in his Michigan debut this century. Dug McDaniel added 16 points and Terrance Williams II had 13 points and eight rebounds for Michigan (2-0). The Wolverines outscored Youngstown State 17-3 over the final five minutes of the first half to take a 46-23 lead at the break. Youssef Khayat gave Michigan a 43-point lead with 3:23 left in the game.

