‘Trust’ is the buzz word as Patriots reconfigure offense during training camp

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Patriots had several issues on offense last season. They went from ranking sixth in the NFL in points per game in 2021 under the direction of longtime offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, to ranking 17th a season later after longtime defensive coach Matt Patricia became the offensive play caller in 2022. Rebuilding trust is a point of emphasis this preseason and the process started during the Patriots’ first training camp practice. Quarterback Mac Jones says new offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien is already putting his stamp on the offensive side of the ball.

