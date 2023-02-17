Truong, Maxwell lead No. 20 Gonzaga women past Pacific 69-58

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Kaylynne Truong hit 7 of 9 3-pointers and scored 21 points, Brynn Maxwell added four 3-pointers and 17 points and No. 20 Gonzaga rolled to a 69-58 win over Pacific. Truong hit three 3-pointers in an early 13-0 run that gave Gonzaga a 17-3 lead. With Maxwell hitting a 3 just before the buzzer — which gave her a 3 in every game this season — the Bulldogs lead 20-7 after one quarter. Gonzaga won its 19th straight at home with the nation’s leading 3-point shooting team (41.4%) going 12 of 23 behind the arc and shooting 47% overall despite a 3 of 13 fourth quarter. Liz Smith scored 13 points for the Tigers.

