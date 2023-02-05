Truong has 7 3s, 27 points, No. 17 Zag women top Dons 78-56

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Kaylynne Truong had seven 3-pointers and 27 points, both career highs, with six rebounds, five assists and three steals, and No. 17 Gonzaga rolled to a 78-56 win over San Francisco. T ruong hit four 3-pointers, her last one in the final minute and Yvonne Ejim’s buzzer-beater from beyond half court, gave Gonzaga a 23-16 lead after one quarter. The nation’s best 3-point shooting team at 41.1%, the Bulldogs made 13 of 24 (54%) from distance, better than their 14 of 33 (39%) inside the arc. They also made 11 of 12 free throws. Jasmine Gayles scored 14 points for the Dons.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.