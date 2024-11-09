Truex wins pole for final NASCAR full-time race as Logano highest qualifying title contender

AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Martin Truex Jr., who is retiring from full-time NASCAR competition after Sunday’s season finale, won the pole for the championship-deciding race at Phoenix Raceway. Truex turned a lap at 134.741 mph Saturday to earn the top starting spot. He will start ahead of title contender Joey Logano, who is trying to become the only active three-time Cup champion in NASCAR. The other title contenders are William Byron, who qualified eighth, Tyler Reddick, who qualified 10th and reigning NASCAR champion Ryan Blaney, who qualified 17th.

