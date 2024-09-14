Truex starts 2nd and tops all playoff drivers in qualifying while Chastain wins pole at Watkins Glen

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (AP) — Martin Truex Jr. was the highest-qualifying playoff driver among the 16 in the field for Sunday’s Cup race at Watkins Glen International, a needed boost for the 2017 NASCAR champion who needs a win to guarantee himself a spot in the next round. Truex was one of only five playoff drivers to crack the top 10 in starting order Saturday at the 2.45-mile road course. Alex Bowman is fourth and Austin Cindric fifth. Joey Logano, who advanced to the next round after last weekend’s win at Atlanta, was seventh and Daniel Suarez eighth. Ross Chastain posted a top speed of 122.279 mph to win the pole.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.