Truex determined to rebound from winless season with Gibbs

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Martin Truex Jr. contemplated retirement during last year’s winless season and took until June to decide to return in 2023. He’s proven to be highly motivated as he heads into his 18th full Cup season. Truex opened the year with a victory Sunday night in the exhibition race at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. It was a tremendous showing because Truex had been among the worst in the field in last year’s race at the Coliseum. Next up for the 42-year-old is the Daytona 500 later this month. Truex is 0-for-18 in “The Great American Race.”

