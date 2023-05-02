Truex, crew chief ease race tensions at Gibbs with victory

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Martin Truex Jr. and crew chief James Small might finally become consistent winners at Joe Gibbs Racing. Truex opened his 18th full season with an exhibition victory in the Busch Light Clash in the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Truex and Small then snapped a 54-race winless streak in points races with a win Monday at Dover Motor Speedway. Team owner Joe Gibbs made it clear he wants Truex to stick around beyond the end of his contract this season.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.