Truex brothers join NASCAR families as race weekend winners

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Martin Truex Jr. and Ryan Truex were winners at Dover Motor Speedway and became only the fifth set of brothers in NASCAR history to win on the same race weekend. Ryan Truex started the family fun when he won NASCAR’s second-tier Xfinity Series race on Saturday. He won for the first time in 188 career NASCAR starts across all three national series. Big brother Martin won the rain-delayed Cup Series race at Dover on Monday. The join the Busch brothers, the Wallaces, the Burtons and the Waltrips.

