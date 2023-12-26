True freshman Jackson Arnold takes over at QB for Oklahoma in Alamo Bowl against Arizona

By CLIFF BRUNT The Associated Press
FILE - Oklahoma quarterback Jackson Arnold (10) throws against BYU during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Provo, Utah. After all the hype, the Jackson Arnold era is set to begin at Oklahoma as the new starter heading into their Alamo Bowl matchup with No. 14 Arizona on Thursday, Dec. 28. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Rick Bowmer]

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — It’s finally time for the Jackson Arnold era to start at Oklahoma. Dillon Gabriel, the first-team Associated Press All-Big 12 quarterback, has transferred from Oklahoma to Oregon. That has left Arnold — a five-star true freshman — as the new starter heading into No. 12 Oklahoma’s Alamo Bowl matchup with No. 14 Arizona on Thursday. In limited action, Arnold has completed 75% of his passes while running and scrambling effectively. Gabriel has been one of the most productive quarterbacks in FBS history. The Sooners have carried on as usual in his absence with the talented Arnold next in line.

