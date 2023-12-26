True freshman Jackson Arnold takes over at QB for Oklahoma in Alamo Bowl against Arizona

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — It’s finally time for the Jackson Arnold era to start at Oklahoma. Dillon Gabriel, the first-team Associated Press All-Big 12 quarterback, has transferred from Oklahoma to Oregon. That has left Arnold — a five-star true freshman — as the new starter heading into No. 12 Oklahoma’s Alamo Bowl matchup with No. 14 Arizona on Thursday. In limited action, Arnold has completed 75% of his passes while running and scrambling effectively. Gabriel has been one of the most productive quarterbacks in FBS history. The Sooners have carried on as usual in his absence with the talented Arnold next in line.

