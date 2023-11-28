Troy Trojans once again rebound from rough start to make Sun Belt title game, facing App State

By JOHN ZENOR The Associated Press
Troy head coach Jon Sumrall speaks with an official during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Louisiana-Lafayette , Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Troy, Ala. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Mike Stewart]

The Troy Trojans have done it again. The Trojans rebounded from a heartbreaking early loss for the second straight year to ride a winning streak into the Sun Belt Conference championship game. Troy faces Appalachian State on Saturday having won nine straight since a two-point loss to No. 24 James Madison. The Mountaineers beat the Trojans on a Hail Mary last season. Then Troy won its final 11 games and the Sun Belt title. Appalachian State has won five straight games after a 3-4 start.

