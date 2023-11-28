Troy Trojans once again rebound from rough start to make Sun Belt title game, facing App State

The Troy Trojans have done it again. The Trojans rebounded from a heartbreaking early loss for the second straight year to ride a winning streak into the Sun Belt Conference championship game. Troy faces Appalachian State on Saturday having won nine straight since a two-point loss to No. 24 James Madison. The Mountaineers beat the Trojans on a Hail Mary last season. Then Troy won its final 11 games and the Sun Belt title. Appalachian State has won five straight games after a 3-4 start.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.