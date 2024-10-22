Troy quarterback Goose Crowder out for rest of season based on advice of team medical staff

TROY, Ala. (AP) — Troy quarterback Goose Crowder won’t play the rest of the season based on the advice of team medical staff. The school announced the decision Tuesday on social media but didn’t specify the nature of Crowder’s injury. He had been knocked out of games against Memphis on Sept. 7 and Louisiana-Monroe on Sept. 28 with what was described as an upper-body injury. Crowder passed for 535 yards and five touchdowns without an interception in four games. Tucker Kilcrease and Matthew Caldwell have split time in the past two games with Crowder sidelined.

