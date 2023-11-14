Troy Lesesne is fired by the Red Bulls. His replacement will be their 20th coach in 29 seasons

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Troy Lesesne was fired by the New York Red Bulls, and his replacement will become the team’s 20th coach in 29 seasons. New York also said Denis Hamlett had left after seven seasons as sporting director in what the team termed a mutual decision. Lesesne replaced Gerhard Struber on May 8 with the team in last place with one win, four losses and six draws for nine points. The Red Bulls made the playoffs by finishing eighth in the Eastern Conference with 11 wins, 10 draws and 13 losses and beat Charlotte in the first round before losing to Cincinnati.

