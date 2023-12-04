Troy, Duke set to face off in Birmingham Bowl with each team carrying postseason streaks

Sun Belt Conference champion Troy will face Duke in the Birmingham Bowl. The game is on Dec. 23. The Blue Devils will be led by interim coach Trooper Taylor after Mike Elko left to take over at Texas A&M. The Trojans have won two straight Sun Belt titles and 10 consecutive games. They’re led by running back Kimani Vidal, who had 233 yards and five touchdowns in the league title game. Duke’s Jordan Moore has 794 yards and eight touchdowns receiving.

