Troy Dannen jumps at rare opportunity to take over as athletic director at Washington

SEATTLE (AP) — Troy Dannen was happy in New Orleans. The athletic program he took over at Tulane in 2015 was thriving, especially a football program still basking in what was accomplished last season. But when the job as athletic director at Washington came open in August the thought of making a career-defining move entered his mind. Dannen is taking over at Washington at a time with major changes on the horizon for the university. Dannen replaced Jen Cohen, who left in August to take the top position in the athletic department at Southern California.

