Troy continues its dominating ways in beating Southern Miss. Trojans will host Sun Belt title game

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Gunnar Watson threw two scoring passes and wide receiver Chris Lewis threw for a touchdown and Troy beat Southern Miss 35-17. The Trojans have won nine straight with seven of the nine victories coming by 18 or more points. The Golden Eagles seized control, and the lead, when Andrew Stein kicked a 19-yard field goal at the end of a nine-play drive that followed a Troy fumble. Southern Miss held Troy to a punt and three plays later, Frank Gore Jr. sprinted for a 57-yard touchdown for a 10-7 lead. The lead was short lived when Troy went on a five-play, 75-yard drive that ended with Watson throwing a 13-yard scoring pass to Lewis.

