Trout on tying DiMaggio with 361st career home run: ‘It means a lot’

By JOE REEDY The Associated Press
Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout (27) runs the bases after hitting a home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox in Anaheim, Calif., Tuesday, May 23, 2023. Taylor Ward also scores. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ashley Landis]

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Mike Trout’s two-run homer during the eighth inning of Tuesday night’s 4-0 win over the Boston Red Sox is the 361st of his career, which ties him with Hall of Famer Joe DiMaggio for 85th. The three-time AL MVP said he didn’t know he tied DiMaggio until teammate Mickey Moniak told him in the Angels’ clubhouse after the game. After Taylor Ward got aboard with a double in the eighth inning, Trout hit a 84 mile changeup from Joely Rodriguez into the third row of the stands in right-center for his 11th home run of the season.

