Trout leads US in WBC at apex of stellar baseball career

PHOENIX (AP) — Mike Trout was asked to be a part of this U.S. team for the World Baseball Classic. He didn’t have to be. The 31-year-old slugger knew he wanted to join this group ever since he watched the U.S. win the WBC title in 2017, beating Puerto Rico 8-0 in the championship game. The follow-up tournament was delayed two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The U.S. opens it title defense against Britian on Saturday night. They’re a part of Pool C, which also includes Canada, Mexico and Colombia.

