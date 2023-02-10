Trout, Betts, Ohtani among 8 MVPs in World Baseball Classic

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The United States’ Mike Trout and Mookie Betts, Japan’s Shohei Ohtani and Venezuela’s Miguel Cabrera and Jose Altuve are among eight Major League Baseball MVPs on rosters for next month’s World Baseball Classic. Canada’s Freddie Freeman and the United States’ Paul Goldschmidt and Clayton Kershaw also are on the rosters announced Thursday for the 20-nation tournament, to be played from March 8-21. Cy Young Award winner Sandy Alcantara of the Dominican Republic is also headed to the tournament, to be played in Tokyo; Taichung, Taiwan; Phoenix; and Miami.

