Trout bats leadoff for first time since 2020 as three-time AL MVP, Angels look to end slump

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Angels slugger Mike Trout hit leadoff for the first time since 2020 as the slumping Halos took on the Baltimore Orioles. Trout leads the American League and is second in the majors with seven home runs, but has struggled at the plate over the past seven games. He has gone 3 for 27 and has struck out eight times, including getting caught looking for the final out with the bases loaded in Monday night’s 4-2 loss to the Orioles. Trout has a .236 batting average, which is on pace to be his lowest average in March and April in his career. He hit over .300 through the end of April the past three seasons.

