Trotz taking over for Poile as general manager of Predators

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Barry Trotz is succeeding David Poile as general manager of the Nashville Predators this summer. The team announced Poile will retire from his current role at the end of June. Poile will remain with the organization as an adviser. He spent more than 25 years with the organization. Trotz moves from coaching into the front office after being the franchise’s leader in victories and winning the Stanley Cup with Washington in 2018. Trotz coached Nashville from its inception in 1998 through 2014.

