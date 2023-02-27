Trotz taking over for Poile as general manager of Predators

By The Associated Press
FILE - New York Islanders head coach Barry Trotz, top, looks on during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Minnesota Wild on Jan. 30, 2022, in Elmont, N.Y. The Nashville Predators announced Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, that Trotz is rejoining the team in their front office, succeeding David Poile, who has been the only general manager in the NHL franchise's history. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Adam Hunger]

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Barry Trotz is succeeding David Poile as general manager of the Nashville Predators this summer. The team announced Poile will retire from his current role at the end of June. Poile will remain with the organization as an adviser. He spent more than 25 years with the organization. Trotz moves from coaching into the front office after being the franchise’s leader in victories and winning the Stanley Cup with Washington in 2018. Trotz coached Nashville from its inception in 1998 through 2014.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.