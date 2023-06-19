Trophy-less with Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia, Rudi Garcia faces an even bigger challenge at Napoli

ROME (AP) — Rudi Garcia wasn’t able to achieve the desired results with Cristiano Ronaldo at Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr. Now he’s facing an even bigger challenge as the new coach of Italian champion Napoli. Garcia has been hired to replace Luciano Spalletti after Spalletti decided to take a year off after guiding Napoli to its first Serie A title in 33 years. Garcia says “any coach who sits on Napoli’s bench next season knows that it’s a difficult job. Because when you win the title, in order to improve you need to repeat and that won’t be easy.”

