Trophy-less with Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia, Rudi Garcia faces an even bigger challenge at Napoli

By ANDREW DAMPF The Associated Press
Rudi Garcia, right, new head coach of SSC Napoli and the club's president Aurelio De Laurentiis, left, pose for the media during a press conference in Castelvolturno near Naples, Italy, Monday, June 19, 2023. (Alessandro Garofaloi/LaPresse via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Alessandro Garofalo -]

ROME (AP) — Rudi Garcia wasn’t able to achieve the desired results with Cristiano Ronaldo at Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr. Now he’s facing an even bigger challenge as the new coach of Italian champion Napoli. Garcia has been hired to replace Luciano Spalletti after Spalletti decided to take a year off after guiding Napoli to its first Serie A title in 33 years. Garcia says “any coach who sits on Napoli’s bench next season knows that it’s a difficult job. Because when you win the title, in order to improve you need to repeat and that won’t be easy.”

