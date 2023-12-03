Trocheck has goal, two assists as Rangers rally for 4-3 win over Predators

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Vincent Trocheck had a goal and two assists, and the New York Rangers rallied from two goals down to beat the Nashville Predators 4-3 on Saturday.

Jacob Trouba, Chris Kreider and Ryan Lindgren also scored for New York, winners of five of six. Adam Fox had three assists and Jonny Brodzinski added two, and Igor Shesterkin stopped 36 shots.

Ryan O’Reilly had a goal and an assist, and Roman Josi and Colton Sissons also scored for Nashville, who have lost consecutive games after winning six straight. Kevin Lankinen made 23 saves.’

The Rangers trailed 2-0 and 3-1 before scoring three straight.

Sissons made it 3-1 at 7:28 of the second, scoring on a short-handed breakaway. It gave him all three of Nashville’s short-handed goals this season. Entering Saturday, the Islanders’ Simon Holmstrom and Colorado’s Logan O’Connor were tied for the NHL lead with three short-handed goals.

Kreider drew New York back within a goal at 8:52, just after that power play expired. It was his 14th of the season.

Just 19 seconds later, with the Rangers back on a power play, Trocheck redirected Mika Zibanejad’s pass past Lankinen to tie the score.

Lindgren then gave the Rangers their first lead of the day at 5:10 of the third, when his pass attempt from the left circle hit off of the skate of Predators defenseman Jeremy Lauzon in front and past Lankinen.

O’Reilly scored the game’s first goal at 6:19 of the opening period. Liam Foudy’s cross-ice passing attempt deflected off the stick of New York forward Will Cuylle and right to O’Reilly in the left circle, where he beat Shesterkin on the short side with a wrist shot.

O’Reilly’s 11 goals place him one behind Filip Forsberg for the team lead.

Josi doubled the Nashville lead with 4:08 left in the first. With the Predators on a power play, Josi stickhandled to the high slot before snapping a wrist shot through traffic past Shesterkin low on the stick side.

Trouba got the Rangers on the scoreboard 31 seconds into the second when Trocheck found him in front with a pass from behind the Nashville net.

UP NEXT

Rangers: Host San Jose on Sunday.

Predators: At Buffalo on Sunday.

