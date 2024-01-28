Tristen Newton scores 22 and No.1 UConn routs Xavier 99-56 for its eighth straight win

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Tristen Newton scored 22 points and top-ranked UConn won its eighth straight game, rolling over Xavier 99-56 on Sunday. Donovan Clingan added 18 points for the Huskies (18-2, 8-1 Big East) in his third game back from a December foot injury. The 7-foot-2 sophomore also had eight rebounds and two blocks as he returned to the starting lineup. Stephon Castle and Solomon Ball each added 12 points for UConn, which has not lost at home in more than a calendar year. Dayvion McKnight had 18 points and Quincy Olivari added 14 for Xavier (10-10, 4-5), which had won three of its previous four games, but falls to 1-5 on the road this season.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.