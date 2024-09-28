Tristan Matthews’ late field goal lifts Central Michigan over San Diego State 22-21

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Tristan Mattson kicked three field goals, including a 46-yarder with 5 seconds remaining, to rally Central Michigan to a 22-21 victory over San Diego State. Mattson’s game-winning kick came after Joe Labas directed a 15-play, 52-yard drive in the final two minutes. Labas’ 8-yard scoring toss to Marion Lukes and Mattson’s 25-yard field goal helped Central Michigan (3-2) take a 10-7 lead after one quarter. Danny O’Neil and Jude Wolfe teamed up for 5- and 26-yard touchdowns in the second quarter and San Diego State (1-3) took a 21-13 lead into halftime.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.