Tristan da Silva has a perfect shooting day, leads Colorado past Pepperdine, 91-66

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Tristan da Silva couldn’t miss as he scored a season-high 22 points and freshman Cody Williams had a career-high 21 for a second-straight game as Colorado built an early lead and rolled to a 91-66 win over Pepperdine. Da Silva went 5-for-5 from the field, hit both of his 3-point attempts and was a perfect 10-for-10 from the free throw line.

