Tristan da Silva and KJ Simpson combine for 49 points, 10 3s; Colorado beats Stanford 81-71

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Tristan da Silva scored 27 points and grabbed 11 rebounds — both season highs — KJ Simpson added 22 and 7 assists and the duo hit five 3-pointers apiece to help Colorado beat Stanford 81-71 and extend its win streak to four games. J’Vonne Hadley scored 15 for Colorado. Stanford has lost six in a row and eight of its last nine. Hadley scored nine points in a 23-6 run that gave Stanford the lead for good at 42-30 with 2:56 left in the first half. Stanford went scoreless for the final 3-plus minutes of the spurt, which was capped when Hadley hit a 3-pointer and made a fast-break layup 16 seconds apart. Maxime Raynaud led the Cardinal with 26 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks.

