Trippier retires, Walker left out and Madueke gets call-up at start of England’s post-Southgate era

LONDON (AP) — Kieran Trippier has announced his retirement from England duty and Chelsea winger Noni Madueke is one of four uncapped players summoned after interim coach Lee Carsley named his first selection since replacing Gareth Southgate. The 33-year-old Trippier is a right back at Newcastle who played 54 times for his country. He was one of Southgate’s most trusted defenders in his eight-year tenure that came to an end when he stood down after England lost the European Championship final to Spain. Ahead of Nations League games against Ireland and Finland, there is no place for Kyle Walker because he hasn’t started for Manchester City this season after Euro 2024. Morgan Gibbs-White, Tino Livramento and Angel Gomes are other newcomers.

