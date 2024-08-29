Trippier retires from England soccer duty after playing 54 times

LONDON (AP) — Kieran Trippier has announced his retirement from international soccer after playing 54 times for England. The news came shortly before England interim coach Lee Carsley announces his first squad since taking over from Gareth Southgate. Southgate left his post after losing the European Championship final to Spain last month. Trippier is a defender for Newcastle and was one of Southgate’s most trusted defenders in his eight-year tenure. The right back’s most famous moment in an England jersey came at the 2018 World Cup where he curled in a free kick to give his team the lead against Croatia in the semifinals. England went on to lose the match 2-1.

