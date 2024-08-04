Triple jump champion Thea LaFond on winning Dominica’s first Olympic medal: ‘It’s a really big deal’

SAINT-DENIS, France (AP) — Thea LaFond won the triple jump at the Paris Games to earn the tiny Caribbean island of Dominica its first Olympic medal. She says “it’s an understatement to say it’s a really big deal” for her country. She adds that “sometimes you wonder if being from a small country means that you have less accessibility to resources.” LaFond left Dominica for the United States when she was 5 and now lives in Maryland. But she’s still ambassador for her birth nation.

