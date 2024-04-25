Triple Crown winner Justify, jockey Joel Rosario among those elected to horse racing’s Hall of Fame

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (AP) — Triple Crown winner Justify, 2017 Horse of the Year Gun Runner and jockey Joel Rosario have been elected to the National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame in their first year of eligibility. They were elected this week in the contemporary category. Jockey Abe Hawkins, Kentucky Derby winner Aristides and Lecomte were selected by the Pre-1900 Historic Review Committee. The late Harry F. Guggenheim, the late Clement L. Hirsch and the late turf writer Joe Hirsch were selected by the Pillars of the Turf Committee. The enshrinement ceremony will be Aug. 2 in Saratoga Springs.

