Trio share the midway lead at French Open and 16-year-old Ukrainian makes the cut

SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France (AP) — Belgium’s Thomas Detry has shot a second-round 63 to share the lead with England’s Dan Bradbury and Jesper Svensson at 9 under par midway through the Open de France. Five players are one shot behind on Friday. Detry also carded another 8-under 63 at the Paris Olympics tournament, which was also at the Golf National. Lev Grinberg, the 16-year-old Ukrainian playing for just the fifth time on the European tour, made the cut at 5 under.

