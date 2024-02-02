Trio rally Stanford to 71-62 victory over Arizona State

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Brandon Angel and Maxime Reynaud posted double-doubles and Michael Jones hit five 3-pointers and scored 18 as Stanford rallied to beat Arizona State 71-62. Angel totaled 19 points and 10 rebounds, notching his first double-double of the season for the Cardinal (11-9, 6-4 Pac-12 Conference). Reynaud finished with 12 points and a career-best 17 rebounds for his eighth. Jones matched his season high from beyond the arc, missing twice. Jose Perez had 14 points and six assists to pace the Sun Devils (11-10, 5-5).

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.