Trio propels UCLA to 8-0 six-inning victory over Georgia in Los Angeles Super Regional

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Leadoff batter Mia Brady hit two solo home runs, Jordan Woolery added a three-run shot and sixth-seeded UCLA cruised to an 8-0 six-inning victory over No. 11 seed Georgia in the first game of the Los Angeles Super Regional. UCLA (41-10) can eliminate Georgia (43-18) with a win on Friday. Kaitlyn Terry, the Pac-12 Conference freshman of the year, ran her record to 21-1 with six shutout innings on the mound. Terry allowed four hits and three walks, striking out five. Brady homered to start the bottom of the first inning in the Bruins’ wire-to-wire victory.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.